Chargers’ Khalil Mack torments former team with six sacks vs. Raiders

“There’s a lot of luck that goes into it,” Mack said of getting to the quarterback. “It comes in bunches, but six — I’ll take it.” (Harry How/Getty Images)After submitting a monstrous performance Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, Khalil Mack did his best to downplay the individual brilliance he displayed, but the Los Angeles Chargers linebacker acknowledged that “you want to play good against your old team.

Facing the franchise that drafted him fifth overall in 2014 before trading him away, Mack racked up six sacks in the Chargers’win over the visiting Raiders. His total was just one shy of the NFL record, set by Derrick Thomas of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1990. While no one has equaled that total, Mack joined a group of just four other players, including Thomas in 1998, to get six sacks in one game.after the game, noting that he often has good pass rushes that don’t result in sacks. “It comes in bunches, but six — I’ll take it.”Asked what allowed him to take down Las Vegas quarterback Aidan O’Connell with such stunning frequency, Mack pointed to the rookie’s inexperience. A fourth-round pick out of Purdue making his first NFL start in place of Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion protocol), O’Connell was also intercepted and fumbled three times, losing two.“We had time to get there,” Mack said of the Chargers’ pass rush.

It was the second time in his career that Mack had at least five sacks in a game, making him the only player apart from Thomas with multiple such efforts. The NFL began tracking sacks as an official statistic in the 1982 season.. “He just seemed real happy. I knew what time it was. He was smiling a whole lot this week. I saw him dancing a whole lot this week, so I knew it was coming.”

Despite quickly emerging as a force for the Raiders, including 40.5 sacks in his first four seasons and 2016 NFL defensive player of the year honors, Mack was traded in 2018 to the Chicago Bears. He notched 36 more sacks with that team before being dealt to Los Angeles last year.

With the Chargers, Mack has generally played a more complementary role, doing some of his best work as a run-stopper, but something about the Raiders still seems to bring out his pass-rushing best. Including three sacks against Las Vegas in the 2022 season opener, nine of Mack’s 14 sacks with the Chargers have come against the team that drafted him.

"You could say it's something extra, but it is what it is," Mack said of playing against the Raiders. "It's a blessing. It's very humbling."