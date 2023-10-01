Chargers’ Khalil Mack has historic sack party against his former Raiders team

Chargers coach gets testy with media after painful questionMack, who didn’t record a sack in the first three games of the season, finished the afternoon contest with six, one away from matching Thomas’ record seven set in 1990 while with the Kansas...

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell, selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue, made his first career NFL start under center for the Raiders in place of an injured Jimmy Garrapolo, And Mack welcomed him into the league by making history, becoming one of five players in NFL history to get at least six sacks in one game, tying for the second most in NFL history with Adrian Clayborn, Osi Umenyiora, Fred Dean, and Thomas again.

The Chargers subsequently defeated the Raiders 24-17, improving to 2-2 on the season, dropping the Raiders to 1-3. Mack, listed at 6-foot-3 and approximately 270 pounds, was drafted in the first round at No. 5 overall out of Buffalo University in 2014 by the Raiders, then of Oakland.Khalil Mack recorded six sacks in a dominant Week 4 display against the Raiders, with whom he played from 2014 to 2017.

Asante Samuel Jr. pick, hurt Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack (six sacks) save ChargersThe Chargers' failed on a late fourth-down try again, and this time were saved by an Asante Samuel Jr. interception and a great throw by injured Justin Herbert to beat the Raiders, 24-17.

Mack has 6 sacks, Herbert has 3 TDs sending Chargers to 24-17 win over RaidersKhalil Mack set a franchise single-game record with six sacks, Justin Herbert accounted for three touchdowns and the Los Angeles Chargers held on to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 24-17.

Tom Krasovic: Chargers' incredible QB fortune shows up again — so does the Raiders' buzzard's luckRaiders start a rookie opposite Justin Herbert. Team collects another 'quarterback victory.' Win could pay dividends via improved health when the schedule stiffens.

Nick Canepa's report card: With Khalil Mack leading the way, Chargers get it done against shorthanded RaidersThe Union-Tribune’s Nick Canepa grades the Chargers following Sunday’s 24-17 win over the Raiders at SoFi Stadium:

Mack makes Chargers' history with 6 sacks in winLos Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack, facing the team that drafted him in 2014, registered six sacks, a franchise single-game-record, in his club's 24-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Raiders' Jerry Tillery ejected after hit on Chargers star Justin HerbertLas Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery was disqualified from Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers over his hit on Justin Herbert.

Mack, listed at 6-foot-3 and approximately 270 pounds, was drafted in the first round at No. 5 overall out of Buffalo University in 2014 by the Raiders, then of Oakland.Khalil Mack recorded six sacks in a dominant Week 4 display against the Raiders, with whom he played from 2014 to 2017.He spent his first four seasons with the Raiders, quickly becoming one of the league’s elite pass rushers before being traded to the Chicago Bears prior to the 2018 season, where he then signed a six-year, $141 million extension, then becoming the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.Khalil Mack (52) sacks Aidan O’Connell (4) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.The 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year now has 91.5 career sacks, and is on pace to have his first double-digit sack season since 2018.

Mack has been a first-team All-Pro four times in his career, a second-team All-Pro once, and been named a Pro Bowler on on seven occasions, as well as to the NFL All-Decades Team for 2020.

Khalil Mack recorded six sacks in a dominant Week 4 display against the Raiders, with whom he played from 2014 to 2017.Khalil Mack (52) sacks Aidan O'Connell (4) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.