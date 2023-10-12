Charcuterie board weighing a stunning 769 pounds shatters world record in Florida

Florida is now home to the world's largest charcuterie board. Boarderie, a cheese and charcuterie board assembly and shipping company based in West Palm Beach, set out to break the previously established world record on Oct. 4, and built a 769-pound charcuterie board at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach. Guinness World Records verified the record attempt that same evening.

'Boarderie creates experiences every day that bring people together around celebrations and social occasions that start conversations and that's what we achieved here today on a very large scale,' he said in a statement.

