Chappell Roan Cancels All Things Go Performances To Prioritize Health

The"HOT TO GO!" singer will not perform at Forest Hills this weekend, instead taking time to prioritize her health, she revealed on Instagram Friday Chappell Roan is taking a couple of days off.

"I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it," she posted to her Instagram story.She continued,"I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding.

Chappell Roan All Things Go Concert Cancellation Health

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chappell Roan Drops Out of All Things Go Day Before the Festival: ‘Things Have Gotten Overwhelming’Chappell Roan has canceled her All Things Go festival set to prioritize her health. Read her statement.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Chappell Roan drops out of All Things Go music festival: 'Things have gotten overwhelming'Chappell Roan has dropped out of the All Things Go music festival scheduled for this weekend.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Chappell Roan drops out of All Things Go music festival: 'Things have gotten overwhelming'Chappell Roan has dropped out of the All Things Go music festival scheduled for this weekend.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Chappell Roan drops out of All Things Go music festival: 'Things have gotten overwhelming'Chappell Roan has dropped out of the All Things Go music festival scheduled for this weekend.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Chappell Roan drops out of All Things Go music festival: ‘Things have gotten overwhelming’Chappell Roan, the breakout pop star who has publicly grappled with her rising fame in recent weeks, has dropped out of this weekend’s All Things Go music festival.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Chappell Roan Cancels 2 Festival Appearances to 'Prioritize My Health': 'Things Have Gotten Overwhelming'Chappell Roan pulled out of two upcoming performances, saying that pressures amid her meteoric rise to fame have become 'overwhelming.'

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »