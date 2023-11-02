Chaotic and desperate scenes among Afghans returning from Pakistan, say aid agencies

“The conditions in which they arrive in Afghanistan are dire, with many having endured arduous journeys spanning several days, exposed to the elements, and often forced to part with their possessions in exchange for transportation,” the agencies said in a statement. Between 9,000 and 10,000 Afghans are crossing the border every day from Pakistan. Previously it was around 300 a day, according to agency teams on the ground.

United States Headlines Read more: SDUT »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLSIDESNOW: Afghans return to Taliban rule as Pakistan moves to expel 1.7 millionAs the clock ticked down to the Nov. 1 deadline Pakistan set for undocumented migrants to leave the country, Muhammad Rahim boarded a bus from Kara...

Source: AllSidesNow | Read more ⮕

ABC: Afghans head to leave Pakistan ahead of a deadline in anti-migrant crackdownAfghans are piling into trucks and buses and leaving Pakistan to avoid arrest and deportation

Source: ABC | Read more ⮕

NPR: In a new expulsion campaign, Pakistan is forcing many Afghans out of the countryPakistan has drawn criticism for warning those living in the country illegally to leave or be arrested and deported after Oct. 31. The U.N. says over 2 million undocumented Afghans live in Pakistan.

Source: NPR | Read more ⮕

AP: Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan are detained and deported in nationwide sweepsPakistani security forces have launched sweeps to arrest and deport Afghans who are in the country illegally, sending dozens back after a government-set deadline for them to leave expired.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan are detained and deported in nationwide sweepsPakistani security forces have launched sweeps to arrest and deport Afghans who are in the country illegally, sending dozens back after a government-set deadline for them to leave expired

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

KSATNEWS: Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan are detained and deported in nationwide sweepsPakistani security forces have launched sweeps to arrest and deport Afghans who are in the country illegally, sending dozens back after a government-set deadline for them to leave expired.

Source: ksatnews | Read more ⮕