Chaos in Georgian Parliament as Ruling Party Leader is Punched

Georgia ’s parliament descended into chaos Monday after the leader of the ruling Georgia n Dream party’s parliamentary faction was punched in the face while discussing a controversial law on ' foreign agents .' Video obtained by Fox News Digital shows Mamuka Mdinaradze, 45, punched in the face by opposition MP Aleko Elisashvili, 46, while addressing the chamber. Mdinaradze, who is a driving force behind the legislation, can be seen toppling over as several other MPs join the melee.

Georgian critics have labeled the bill as the 'Russian law,' likening it to the Kremlin’s efforts to crack down on dissidents. UKRAINE OFFICIAL POINTS TO ISRAEL'S RESPONSE TO IRANIAN ATTACK AS BLUEPRINT FOR KYIV'S DEFENSE NEEDS Opponents have also argued that the law would complicate Georgia’s aim of joining the European Union, which issued the country long-desired candidate status last year.

Georgia Parliament Chaos Ruling Party Leader Punched Foreign Agents Controversial Law Brawl

