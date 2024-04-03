Chaos Erupts as Scotland's New Speech Law Receives Thousands of Complaints

Chaos erupted this week surrounding the introduction of a new draconian speech law in Scotland as Police received nearly 4,000 complaints within the first two days of it being in place, with far-left First Minister Humza Yousaf reportedly receiving more complaints than Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling over her transgenderism critiques.

Former general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, Calum Steele revealed on Wednesday that Police Scotland received a hate speech report on an average of every two minutes since the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act came into force on Monday, LBC This, he said, equated to around 3,800 complaints in the first two days of the controversial new law, which criminalises the vaguely worded “stirring up hatred” against protected groups on the basis of age, disability, race, sexual orientation, and transgender identity with a penalty of up to seven years in priso

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Social media erupts, accuses Gov. Newsom of pushing 'surveillance state' with new anti-crime policyGov. Newsom, D-Calif., was blasted on X this week after announcing that Oakland would be putting up nearly 500 surveillance cameras to prevent crime.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

At Citizens Bank Park, new season, new bites: hoagies, new Schwarburger, ‘Always Sunny’ whiskey and morePhillies are bringing exciting new concessions to Citizens Bank Park, including hoagies and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' whiskey.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Chivas Brothers’s New Tasting Experience in Scotland Lets You Try Out Rare WhiskiesYou can sample rare, unreleased single-malt scotch whiskies from Chivas Brothers at the Vault tasting experience in Scotland.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

Critics slam Scotland’s new hate speech law as an attack on freedomA new Scottish law making it a criminal offense to spread hate speech against protected groups online or elsewhere went into force just in time for April Fools' Day.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Police say JK Rowling committed no crime with tweets slamming Scotland's new hate speech lawPolice say J.K. Rowling didn't break the law with tweets criticizing Scotland’s new hate speech law and referring to transgender women as men. The “Harry Potter” author is critical of the law, which makes it illegal to stir up hatred on the basis of age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Arrest me: Author J.K. Rowling dares police amid Scotland's new hate crime lawJ.K. Rowling, the acclaimed author of the Harry Potter series, is standing up against hate crime legislation in the U.K.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »