Chanty's Participation in Group Activities Postponed Due to Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

On April 5, MLD Entertainment announced that due to being diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome , Chanty ’s “participation in group activities ” would be “indefinitely postponed.” Chanty has been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and has seen improvement in her health through continuous treatment and consistent care from her attending doctor. However, there is concern that engaging in high-intensity group musical activities may cause the relapse of her symptoms and strain in her health.

Therefore, following this, while Chanty will remain a member of Lapillus and continue her individual activities, her participation in group activities as a singer will be indefinitely postponed

Chanty Lapillus Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Group Activities Singer Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



soompi / 🏆 574. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colombian Narco-Terrorist Group FARC Continues Terrorist Activities Despite Peace DealThe FARC, a Colombian narco-terrorist organization, made a peace deal in 2016 with the government in exchange for political benefits. However, the group has continued its terrorist activities, alarming the conservative opposition.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Construction crews busy at the Obama Presidential Center in ChicagoIt'll be a hub for activities with studios, recreation, wellness, and community activities.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Far-right extremist group targets Cincinnati drag queens, forced to cancel story timeMembers of a far-right extremist group are targeting a Cincinnati drag queen group.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Russian State TV Boss Slams West Over Mass Shooting: 'Direct Participation'RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said of the West: 'They KNEW who the performers were. Before their arrest.'

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Alabama Governor and Lawmakers Introduce Bills to Boost Workforce ParticipationGov. Kay Ivey and top state lawmakers have unveiled a set of bills with the goal of getting Alabamians back to work. The package includes incentives for businesses to add on-site child care and tax credits for families.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Dismantle the barriers to cultural participation.The universal humanity of music can be contradicted by elite formal training cultures that reinforce artistic prejudices.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »