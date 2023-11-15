Chants in Israel-Hamas conflict rallies and protests

With the start of the Israel-Hamas war, chants like “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and “Am Yisrael Chai” are often heard at pro-Palestine and pro-Israel rallies, as well as on some school campuses, where tensions are high on all sides of the long-standing Middle East conflict.

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images and by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)From school campuses to public protests, tensions surrounding the longstanding conflict in the Middle East have escalated since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, and the Jewish nation’s ensuing military campaign in the Gaza Strip.One thing that unites pro-Israel, pro-Palestine, and even those who seek peace for all involved demonstrations are the chants – generally used as call-and-response anthems.– Hebrew for “the people of Israel live” – are often heard echoing at rallies and protests on all sides, where people are gathered together with those who have common ground, expressing the desire for freedom. But such roiling chants can be seen as controversial, even divisive – depending on who is saying or hearing the

United States Headlines Read more: MERCNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCNEWS: Chris Christie Visits Israel During Israel-Hamas WarFormer New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie becomes the first Republican presidential candidate to visit Israel during the Israel - Hamas war. He visits a hospital, meets with victims and hostages' relatives, and witnesses the destruction caused by Hamas .

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

LADAİLYNEWS: Chants in Israel-Hamas conflict rallies spark controversy Chants like “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and “Am Yisrael Chai” are often heard at pro-Palestine and pro-Israel rallies, sparking controversy in the ongoing conflict.

Source: ladailynews | Read more »

FOX29PHİLLY: Shifa Hospital Symbolizes Suffering in Gaza ConflictShifa Hospital has become a symbol of the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas . The conflict erupted after Hamas killed 1,200 people and seized 240 captives in a surprise attack into southern Israel . There is a dispute over who is to blame for the deaths and destruction in the territory. Israel accuses Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields, while Palestinians and rights groups claim Israel has endangered civilians.

Source: FOX29philly | Read more »

NEWYORKER: Rise in Antisemitic Incidents and Debates on Israel-PalestineThe rise in antisemitic incidents in the UK has been more dramatic than before. Debates on how to talk about Israel and the lines between antisemitism and anti-Zionism have intensified. The current moment focuses on responses to a dreadful slaughter.

Source: NewYorker | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: Black for Palestine Mobilizes Protesters Against IsraelBlack for Palestine, a national network of black activists, is mobilizing protesters across the US to rally against Israel . The coalition, which includes famous activists and is co-founded by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, has pledged solidarity with terrorists.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

FOX10PHOENİX: Supporters of Israel Rally in Solidarity Against HamasTens of thousands of supporters of Israel gathered on the National Mall to voice solidarity in the fight against Hamas . The "March for Israel " demonstrated bipartisan endorsement of Israel as criticism over its offensive in Gaza intensifies.

Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more »