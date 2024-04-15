Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Still in Dispute Over Finances Amid Divorce Proceedings

While the two were declared legally separated in 2019 after eight years of marriage, the “Step Up” costars remain in dispute over financial matters.— confirmed their breakup, they are still working through their divorce proceedings, as Dewan seeks a share of Tatum's earnings from the" Magic Mike " franchise.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly"During the parties' marriage, Channing, an actor and producer, got his big break with the motion picture 'Magic Mike,'" the documents, filed April 10, read."Which, along with the underlying intellectual property, was developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds.

The"Magic Mike" franchise, which released its first film in 2012, second in 2015, and third in 2023, was created by— who directed the first and last installments — and is loosely based on Tatum's experiences as a male stripper in Tampa in his late teens.

The 43-year-old — who was declared legally single in 2019 — also contends that her ex-husband"failed to disclose" business opportunities provided by"Magic Mike" following their 2018 split. In addition to the couple's hearing that took place April 12, Dewan's team requested a subsequent trial to determine how the couple will split assets going forward.

Amid the new filings, the former couple also submitted a list of preliminary witnesses which includes"Magic Mike" director Soderbergh as well as Greg Jacobs, the franchise's producers Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan and screenwriter Reid Carolin — all of whom are Tatum's business partners, according to the actor's filing,, 4, as well as another baby on the way, to testify regarding Dewan and his"cohabitation, joint expenses and all related matters.

Channing Tatum Jenna Dewan Divorce Finances Magic Mike

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Want Each Other to Testify in Trial Over Their DivorceJenna Dewan filed for divorce from Channing Tatum in 2018 after nine years of marriage, and now each is requesting the other as a witness in their trial

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Want Each Other to Testify in Divorce TrialChanning Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who announced their split in 2018, have both filed paperwork in their ongoing divorce settlement trial

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Headed to Trial for Divorce SettlementAfter six years of deliberations, actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are headed to trial to finalize their divorce settlement – and they've listed each other to testify as witnesses in the upcoming hearing.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Divorce: Couple Battles Over 'Magic Mike Profits'Gina Vivinetto is a writer for TODAY.com.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan list each other as witnesses to testify in upcoming divorce trialThe 'Step Up' actors and exes, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, have listed each other as witnesses in their upcoming divorce hearing on April 12.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan still locked in divorce battle over Magic Mike moneyJenna Dewan has singled out the Magic Mike intellectual property as a ‘key issue’ in a financial settlement between her and Tatum, six years after they split.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »