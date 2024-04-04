Changing temperatures in South Texas

It’s that time of the year in South Texas , when you may need a jacket in the morning, but the afternoon temperatures warrant a change to shorts and flip-flops. Thursday morning low temperatures will not be quite as chilly as they were on Wednesday, when lows dropped into the mid-40s. However, thanks to clear skies and dry air , another cool start in the low 50s is expected in the Alamo City . Lows between 51 and 54 degrees are expected in the metro area from 5 to 8 a.m.

Morning temps will be about 5 degrees below average for early April. Cities farther west and in the Hill Country will be several degrees colder. Fredericksburg, Kerrville and even Hondo are expected to have low temperatures in the upper 40s early Thursday. Thanks to the especially dry air in South Texas, temperatures will soar shortly after sunrise. San Antonio will reach 70 degrees by 10 a.m., and could reach 80 degrees as early as noon. By the late afternoon, high temperatures will reach 85 to 86 degrees

