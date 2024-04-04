Changelly Enables Crypto-to-Fiat Exchanges in Mobile App

Changelly , a global crypto exchange platform, now allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrencies for fiat currencies in its mobile app . The new feature offers instant exchange of 17 cryptocurrencies for USD , EUR , and GBP in just a few clicks.
Users in 60 regions, including the US, the United Kingdom, and the EU markets, can cash out their crypto using popular payment methods such as VISA and Mastercard bank cards, SEPA, and ACH.
