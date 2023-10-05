According to multiple reports, the former Raiders star allegedly violated a temporary domestic violence protection order on Sept. 28 after he took items from an unnamed woman’s home and then sent her videos of himself — appearing to be naked — burning the things he took.

The woman, who identified Jones as her ex-boyfriend, told authorities that Jones eventually tried to get into her room, and as she stopped her, he pushed her into a railing, according to the outlet.A protection order was granted, which lasted from Sept. 14-Dec. 13, The Athletic reported.

According to the outlet, at 2:31 p.m. that day, the woman said she saw Jones on her home security system come back and then take items from her backyard, including a recycling bin, pool net and dog toys. headtopics.com

Jones was arrested on the following day, and on Sept. 30, the Raiders officially cut ties with the defensive end when Over Labor Day weekend, he claimed head Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were keeping him away from the Raiders’ facility.

Read more:

nypost »

James Mangold Perfectly Blended Classic Murder Mystery With Modern Horror TropesAs if Raymond Chandler and Wes Craven had a baby.

Scheels more than doubled traffic at Chandler Fashion Square on first dayA lot of people were looking forward to Scheels opening its first retail store in the Phoenix area, according to data released Tuesday from the sporting goods retailer’s landlord in Chandler.

First look at dogs removed from Chandler house, as hearing over custody nearsAshley Holden is excited to be part of the A-Team!

All-female mariachi featured at this Chandler event | Community ConnectionsAround the world, his work is recognized as Boterismo because he created a unique style of shapes, volume, texture, and distortion.

Revamped A. Quincy Jones-Designed House in L.A. Lists for $8.5 MillionBuilt back in the 1960s, and recently reimagined by Ome Dezin, the Brentwood home comes complete with a pool flanked by a cascading waterfall.

Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones sues House Speaker Cameron SextonJa'han Jones is The ReidOut Blog writer. He's a futurist and multimedia producer focused on culture and politics. His previous projects include 'Black Hair Defined' and the 'Black Obituary Project.'