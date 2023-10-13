Chandler animal abuse investigation latest: Dogs reunited with previous rescues

from THU 10:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264from THU 9:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo...

"If it wasn’t for this dog, this wouldn’t be happening," said Sonia Venecia of Yaqui Animal Rescue. "Because of Butters, we started this investigation, and really he’s the hero in all this. If it wasn’t for him, all of these dogs would be dead right now.

On Oct. 12, the Arizona Humane Society released Butters to his original rescue, Yaqui Animal Rescue, who saved him after he was found tied up in a front yard with a gunshot wound. Venecia says the lack of communication with McLaughlin and one picture of Butters looking malnourished was enough for her to intervene. headtopics.com

"After we found out, we started getting suspicious," she said. "It was like we felt guilty, too. You know, it was like how could this happen? How could we be fooled like this? But we took action right away.

That action has so far led to the courts giving AHS permission to release 34 of the dogs to safer homes. headtopics.com

We're getting a look inside the Chandler home where dozens of dogs were said to have been abused by April McLaughlin. A report details "biohazards" inside the home as first responders rescued the dogs and her elderly mother from the "house of horrors.

"These dogs came in very poor condition," said Hansen. "They still have a long ways to go, but they're clean, they're starting to gain some weight. They're on the road to recovery.". If she appeals and is denied, those dogs will also be reunited with their previous rescues or put up for adoption. headtopics.com

Read more:

FOX10Phoenix »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Woman at center of Chandler animal abuse case in court, wants 47 dogs backApril McLaughlin is requesting 47 dogs back into her custody, nearly three weeks after authorities seized 55 dogs from her home and found five dogs dead.

Woman at center of Chandler animal abuse case in court, wants 13 dogs backA court hearing is underway Wednesday for a Chandler woman who is under investigation for animal and elder abuse.

Chandler animal abuse investigation: Protesters rail against April McLaughlin outside of courtAs the woman accused of abusing dozens of animals went to court to ask for some of the seized pets back, animal rights advocates staged a protest against the women outside of the courtroom.

Love of family and land keep things growing at Chandler’s Farm and Country MarketFrom a few tools and a rototiller, to a 52-acre operation, Chandlers Farm and Country Market is a family affair nearly 50 years in the making.

Man dies after being stabbed at downtown Chandler bar in early OctoberThe suspect was taken into custody that night

Daniel Cormier questions if Conor McGregor should headline UFC 300; Michael Chandler respondsYes, Conor McGregor is the UFC's biggest draw, but Daniel Cormier isn't sure that he deserves to headline a milestone event.