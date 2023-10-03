'Chandelier' singer Sia reveals facelift at 47-years-old, thanks surgeon: ‘Can’t say enough good about him'

The"Chandelier" singer, known for often covering her face during performances and public appearances, presented her surgeon, Dr. Ben Talei, with an award during the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday night.

During her introduction of Dr. Talei for the outstanding achievement in medicine award, Sia spoke candidly about the procedure. "I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s---," she said, per People."I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work—and not just for the pop stars of the world.

She added,"I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on. People go, 'You look nice.' I'm like, 'Dr. Ben Talei, face lift' for like anything you could ever want. I love him, I can't say enough good about him."Sia in 2023 and Sia in 2013. headtopics.com

Sia praised her surgeon, Dr. Ben Talei, during the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards, calling him a"good friend."Sia told Rolling Stone in 2018 that she suffered from body image issues, especially when it came to being in the spotlight.

"I have dieted like crazy over the last 10 years," she told the outlet,"trying to fit into the stereotype of, like, ‘hot pop star.’ Somebody did say, ‘You don’t have to be a model. You’re actually an artist. . . . It literally doesn’t matter what you look like.

Sia gained fame for often wearing face covering wigs during public appearances and performances, and admitted to having body image issues in the past.In the profile, she also commented,"I’ve set up a model where I can age. You know, the wig never gets old," replying to a question about her workload at the time as a performer and singer/songwriter.

