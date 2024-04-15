Chancellor of Appalachian State University to Step Down Due to Health Issues

BOONE, N.C. — The chancellor of Appalachian State University announced Monday that she will step down later this week leading one of the largest campuses in the University of North Carolina system, citing recent health issues.

“Over the last few months, I have been experiencing significant health challenges, and I must now focus on my personal health and wellbeing,” Everts said in a message to students, faculty and staff. The release credited Everts for securing over $550 million for capital projects, with state-of-the-art residence halls and academic and athletics facilities.

