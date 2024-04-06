Chance the Rapper and Wife Kirsten Corley Announce Separation

After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways, the statement shared to their respective Instagram Stories read. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.” The two share daughters Kensli, 7, and Maril, 4. They were married in 2019, but their first encounter was actually long before that, in 2003.

Chance, born Chancelor Bennet, shared the story of their serendipitous first meeting, at an office party when he was just nine years old, on X (formerly known as Twitter) the week of their wedding. According to his thread, he went to an office party for the real estate office his mother worked for at the time, along with his father and brothe

Chance The Rapper Kirsten Corley Separation Daughters Marriage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley Are Getting Divorced After 5 YearsChance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley were married five years before parting ways in April 2024

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Chance the Rapper and Wife Kirsten Corley Announce Divorce After Five Years of MarriageThe rapper and Corley got married in March 2019. They share two daughters.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Chance The Rapper & Wife Kirsten Corley Announce Divorce After 5 Years of MarriageChance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley announced a divorce after five years of marriage. The couple has two daughters together.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Chance The Rapper And Wife Kirsten Corley Bennett Announce SplitRandi Richardson is a reporter for NBC News' TODAY.com based in Brooklyn.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley announce divorce after 5 years of marriage'The two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,' they stated.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley Are Getting DivorcedChance the Rapper and longtime partner Kirsten Corley are divorcing after five years of marriage. The couple announced their split in a joint statement on their Instagram Stories.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »