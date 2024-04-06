Chance the Rapper and Wife Kirsten Corley Announce Separation

After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways, the statement shared to their respective Instagram Stories read. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.” The two share daughters Kensli, 7, and Maril, 4. They were married in 2019, but their first encounter was actually long before that, in 2003.
Chance, born Chancelor Bennet, shared the story of their serendipitous first meeting, at an office party when he was just nine years old, on X (formerly known as Twitter) the week of their wedding. According to his thread, he went to an office party for the real estate office his mother worked for at the time, along with his father and brothe
Chance The Rapper Kirsten Corley Separation Daughters Marriage
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »
Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »
Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »