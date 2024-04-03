Chance the Rapper and Former Partner Announce Split

The musician, 30, and his former partner, 30, who began an on-again off-again relationship in 2013 before marrying in 2019, announced their plans to split on Wednesday via Instagram. “After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” reads a statement posted to Chance’s Instagram stories. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.

”The statement continues to explain that the couple still plan to co-parent their two children. “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together,” it reads. “We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you.”when he was 9 years old. They started dating in 2013 and welcomed their first daughter in 2015, then broke up in 2016.to be named the “sole caretaker” of the couple’s daughter following that split, but withdrew her filing in early 2017 once she reconciled with Bennet

