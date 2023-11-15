Champion Cyclist Murdered by Romantic Rival

The last thing Mo did on this Earth was scream in terror. Kaitlin Armstrong stood over Mo Wilson and put a third shot right into Mo Wilson’s heart. Armstrong was consumed with jealousy over Wilson’s relationship with her boyfriend, professional cyclist Colin Strickland. Armstrong allegedly barged in and shot Wilson to death.

United States Headlines Read more: HUFFPOSTWOMEN »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBSAUSTİN: Trial Continues for Woman Accused of Murdering Pro-CyclistThe trial continues for the woman accused of murdering pro-cyclist Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson in May 2022. Kaitlin Armstrong is facing up to 99 years in prison if convicted.

Source: cbsaustin | Read more »

SFNEWSNOW: Cyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision in San FranciscoThe Office of the Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of a cyclist killed in a hit-and-run collision while riding her bicycle on Saturday morning. Mission District resident Laura Taylor, 41, was struck by a vehicle near Interstate Highway 280. It is unclear if the incident was related to a pedestrian walking along the highway. Taylor was known as a safe and avid cyclist who brought happiness to those around her.

Source: SFnewsnow | Read more »

DENVERPOST: Wilson's Improbable Touchdown Pass Leads Broncos to VictoryDenver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's improbable touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton leads the team to their third consecutive victory. Wilson's ability to improvise under pressure proves to be the difference-maker in the game.

Source: denverpost | Read more »

9NEWS: Russell Wilson's Escape Leads to Touchdown Pass in Broncos vs. Bills GameDenver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles and throws a touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton despite tight coverage by the Bills' secondary. The initial ruling of an incompletion is overturned after a replay review.

Source: 9NEWS | Read more »

9NEWS: Russell Wilson's Late Touchdown Pass Leads Denver Broncos to VictoryDenver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson throws a late touchdown pass to secure a victory against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson escapes pass-rush pressure and finds Courtland Sutton in the end zone for the winning score.

Source: 9NEWS | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Deadpool 3 Star Ryan Reynolds Thanks MCU Trainer & Discusses Strikes In New PhotoWade Wilson actor Ryan Reynolds shares massive gratitude on social media for his Marvel Cinematic Universe trainer in new Deadpool 3 set photos.

Source: screenrant | Read more »