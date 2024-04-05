Challenges of Growing Food on Mars

Travelling to Mars has its own challenges. The distance alone makes the journey something of a mission in itself. Arrive though, and the handwork has only just begun. Living and surviving on Mars will be perhaps humans biggest challenge yet. It would be impossible to take everything along with you to survive so instead, it would be imperative to ‘live off the land’ and produce as much locally as possible.

A new rover called AgroMars will be equipped with a number of agriculture related experiments to study the make up of the soil to assess its suitability for growing food. Growing food on Mars poses a number of challenges, chiefly due to the harsh environmental conditions. Not least of which is the low atmospheric pressure, temperature extremes and high radiation levels. To try and address these, new techniques have been developed in the fields of hydroponics and aeroponics. The key to these new techniques involves using nutrient rich solutions instead of soil

Mars Rover Agromars Agriculture Soil Food Challenges Environmental Conditions Hydroponics Aeroponics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



universetoday / 🏆 297. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Mars science helicopter could be an airborne geologist on MarsAfter more than 70 successful flights, a broken rotor ended the remarkable and groundbreaking Ingenuity helicopter mission on Mars. Now, NASA is considering how a larger, more capable helicopter could be an airborne geologist on the Red Planet.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

The Mars Science Helicopter Could be an Airborne Geologist on MarsSpace and astronomy news

Source: universetoday - 🏆 297. / 63 Read more »

It's a long way from growing cotton to growing golf coursesA mere 167 years before the golf courses and the soccer fields, 38 thirsty families rolled down the ridge from Fort Harmony to the banks of the Virgin River to grow cotton in Washington County.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Check Your Health- Boost Nutrition and Eat Sustainably by Growing Food at HomeDuring March’s National Nutrition Month, Intermountain dietitians are encouraging people to grow their own veggies -- even if there’s snow on the ground – to ea

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

A GROWING PASSION: Food Is A Terrible Thing To WasteThursday, March 14, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Monday, March 18 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2. We unravel this complicated story as we follow the paths of wasted produce from farm to landfill to compost. Meet individuals and organizations working hard to stem the flow, both on a large scale and in our homes.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

More local pharmacies expected to disappear in 2024Local pharmaceutical and medical supply businesses are facing growing challenges, with hundreds closing recently.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »