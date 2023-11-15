Challenges of Animating Fire and Water in Pixar's 'Elemental'

While deciding how to animate 'Elemental' (Pixar), director Peter Sohn was having a crisis. How do you animate fire? Or water? He could take cues from Hayao Miyazaki's Calcifer in 'Howl's Moving Castle' or riff on the fiery title character of 'Ghost Rider,' and he did.

But when it came down to it, he had one basic issue: How realistic should fire, or water, appear? 'Early tests were me putting eyes on photographs of fire and water, and there was a disconnect there that was disturbing,' he admits. 'If the fire was realistic, it demanded that the eyes become realistic. Our main water character became a monster when we tried to make it realistic. It wasn't for lack of trying .' The field of animation has evolved in recent decades. Hand-drawn, two-dimensional images are largely a thing of the past, with computer graphics and software stepping in — Pixar's Oscar-winning RenderMan software being just one example — to transform the industry. Still, no animated film has won best picture, and only three have ever been nominated in the categor

United States Headlines Read more: LATİMES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SCREENRANT: Inside Out 2's Character Update Confirms It Will Be The Most Relatable Pixar Movie YetThe new characters that Inside Out 2 is set to introduce confirm that the movie will ultimately be Pixar 's most relatable production to date.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Pixar's Inside Out 2 Introduces New Emotions in Relatable Coming-of-Age StoryThe upcoming Inside Out sequel, Inside Out 2, introduces new emotions as a now 13-year-old Riley experiences the realities of becoming a teenager. The movie provides a captivating and unique take on the human psyche through anthropomorphized emotions, making it relatable for older audience members and relatable for younger ones.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

KPRC2: City of Midland Challenges Drilling Permits to Protect Water SupplyAttorneys for the city of Midland, Texas have requested permission to challenge drilling permits issued to Pilot Water Solutions. The city is concerned that the company's disposal wells could threaten their drinking water supply. The Railroad Commission of Texas has granted Midland standing to challenge the permits, and the case will be heard in January.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more »

KSATNEWS: Texas city challenges drilling permits over water supply concernsAttorneys for the city of Midland, Texas, have been granted permission to challenge drilling permits due to concerns over the potential impact on the city's water supply. The city is contesting applications by Pilot Water Solutions to inject oil and gas wastewater near a major water source. The case will be heard in January.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »

CALMATTERS: Challenges Faced by Small Pot Farmers in CaliforniaCalifornia's environmental regulations are not the main obstacle for small pot farmers. Other factors such as county permitting decisions, local political climate, and law enforcement's inability to eradicate illicit cultivation pose greater challenges.

Source: CalMatters | Read more »

VANİTYFAİR: Mischa Barton's Experience on The O.C.The death of Marissa Cooper on TheOC sent shockwaves through the show’s fierce fan base, a choice the creators of the series say they now regret. In an exclusive excerpt from ‘Welcome to the O.C,’ Mischa Barton, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Rachel Bilson, and more O.C. insiders discuss the decision to kill off Marissa—and why they wish it had never happened. 🔗:

Source: VanityFair | Read more »