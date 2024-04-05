Chairman of Speedway Motorsports Engages in Twitter Spat with Denny Hamlin

Marcus Smith, chairman of Speedway Motorsports , engaged in a Twitter spat with Denny Hamlin over the repaving of Sonoma Raceway . Hamlin criticized the new surface, and Smith responded by suggesting that North Wilkesboro Speedway will face similar problems.

The exchange lasted into the early hours of Friday.

NASCAR Speedway Motorsports Denny Hamlin Sonoma Raceway North Wilkesboro Speedway

