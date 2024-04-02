Chain message spreads false claims about spending bill funding

A chain message spreading online claims the recently passed spending bill included funding for some surprising line items. Here’s what we found.into law a $1.2 trillion spending bill, after lawmakers negotiated the funding for six months and threatened a partial government shutdown. have highlighted alleged provisions in the bill that seem controversial and surprising, like funding for “transgender underwear for kids” and a Thanksgiving parade in Detroit.

Many of these claims seem to come directly from anA copypasta, which is text that gets copied and pasted repeatedly, is going around on Facebook and claims to list things that received funding through the new spending bill. While some of the claims are true, others leave out important context. Many of the claims fall under community project funding, which commonly provides states with the finances necessary to complete services as requested by senators or House representative

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



9NEWS / 🏆 238. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Binance Academy, BNB Chain Launch New BNB Chain Developer Specialization ProgramBinance's cryptocurrency learning hub and one of largest smart contracts platforms introduce massive developer training program

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

AI’s Influence on Design, Supply Chain, Commerce in the Spotlight at Next e-P SummitE-P Summit, Pitti Immagine’s fashiontech conference to be held April 9 and 10, 2024 in Florence, is to focus on AI in design, supply chain, retail.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

The 40-Year Divinity of The Jesus and Mary ChainMore than four decades into the band’s momentous career, Jim Reid reflects on a lifetime of music—from 'Psychocandy' to 'Glasgow Eyes.'

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 392. / 55 Read more »

HP Amplify Partner Conference Touts AI, Hybrid Work And Supply ChainPatrick was ranked the 1 analyst out of 8,000 in the ARInsights Power 100 rankings and the 1 most cited analyst as ranked by Apollo Research. Patrick founded Moor Insights & Strategy based on in his real-world world technology experiences with the understanding of what he wasn’t getting from analysts and consultants.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

MANTRA Chain Raises $11M for RWA Tokenization with Middle East TintDanny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Gannett news chain says it will stop using AP content for first time in a centuryThe media company Gannett, publishers of USA Today and more than 200 newspapers across the U.S., says it will stop using stories, video and images from The Associated Press later this month.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »