Chadds Ford Native Denied Tryout Spot with USA Field Hockey

The Chadds Ford native put her playing career on hold after she was named the University of North Carolina’s head field hockey coach at age 22, but she had hopes of returning to the game when the time was right.at the helm, wanted to make a push for a tryout spot with the Olympic team.from March 19-22 in Calgary, Canada.“Part of playing in the indoor Pan Am Cup was to give an opportunity to see me play again,” said Matson, a graduate of Unionville High School.
“I loved indoor; I grew up playing indoor. “Unfortunately, USA Field Hockey has chosen not to let me try out, so that’s a little bittersweet. But it was a great opportunity. I’m glad it worked out. I’m thankful for my athletic director, my staff, and my team for being so supportive.” Matson, who became one of the youngest Division I coaches in history, was a standout forward who once competed on the U.S. national team at age 17 and won gold in the World League Semifinal
