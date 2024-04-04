Chad Daybell to Stand Trial for Murders of Lori Vallow's Children and First Wife

Chad Daybell , husband of "cult mom" Lori Vallow , is set to stand trial in Idaho this week for the murders of his wife's two children and his first wife in 2019. The pair is at the center of multiple murder cases involving not only Vallow's two children but both her and Chad's deceased ex-spouses.
They were initially scheduled to have a joint trial, but Chad's defense attorneys got a separate trial for the self-published author in 2022, citing "mutually antagonistic defenses" between the two cases. "Our version of the facts of this case will differ greatly from what Ms. Vallow and her legal counsel are going to be presenting," said John Prior, Daybell's attorney, during a Nov. 10, 2022, court proceeding. An Idaho jury in May 2023 found Vallow, 50, guilty on multiple counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, for the 2019 disappearances and deaths of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, allegedly with help from her husband
