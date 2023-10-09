CFO of world’s top copper miner is moving to job in lithium, not leaving company

Articles can be saved for quick future reference. This is a subscriber benefit. If you are already a subscriber, please log in to save this article. If you are not a subscriber, click on the View Subscription Options button to subscribe.

Please enter the email address that you used to subscribe on Engineering News. Your password will be sent to this address.Note: When you select a default region you will be directed to the MiningWeekly.com home page of your choice whenever you visit miningweekly.com.

Read more:

MiningWeeklyAUS »

Religion Of Sports Names Pietro Moro COO/CFO, Expands Production DivisionEXCLUSIVE: Religion of Sports, the Emmy-winning sports media company founded by Gotham Chopra, Tom Brady and Michael Strahan, has today named Pietro Moro to the hybrid role of COO/CFO, also spotlig…

Ripple CFO Kristina Campbell exits companyRipple has lost its CFO who began working with the company in 2021. Kristina Campbell has joined Maven Clinic, according to her LinkedIn.

Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial resuming with ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg on the witness standDonald Trump’s longtime finance chief is set to testify as the former president’s civil trial enters its second week. Allen Weisselberg, also a defendant in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, is expected to testify Tuesday about his role in preparing Trump’s annual financial statements, includes conversations they had while finalizing the documents, which were used to make deals and secure loans. James’ lawsuit alleges Weisselberg engineered Trump’s financial statements to meet hi

Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial resuming with ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg on the witness standDonald Trump’s longtime finance chief is set to testify as the former president’s civil trial enters its second week.

Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial resuming with ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg on the witness standDonald Trump’s longtime finance chief is set to testify as the former president’s civil trial enters its second week

Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial resuming with ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg on the witness standDonald Trump’s longtime finance chief is set to testify as the former president’s civil trial enters its second week.