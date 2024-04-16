Certain U.S. Cities Facing Higher Inflation Rates than National Average

FILE - Shoppers pass displays of goods in a Costco warehouse Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Sheridan, Colo. With year-over-year inflation still sitting at 3.5% , a full 1.5% over the 2% target rate, nearly every American's pockets are impacted by higher prices .
However, certain municipalities around the U.S. are facing even higher rates of inflation and being hit harder by higher prices than others.recently released a list of those cities. Honolulu, Hawaii came in at the top with an effective year-over-year inflation rate of 5%, followed by Miami; Riverside, California; St. Louis, Missouri; and Seattle and Dallas tied for fifth., who lived in Dallas until recently, was forced to move out of the city because of the high prices, including for her rent.
We were up to about $2,000 and that's before utilities or anything, and so I just moved a little farther outside of the city about a week or two ago."I probably do more video work than I ever would have seen myself so I had to teach myself a new skill of like editing," she explained. "I had to kind of expand my service offering just to be able to have to give people options and reasons to pay me so that I can meet the needs of you know the cost of living.
WalletHub's analysis cites issues like supply chain disruptions and labor shortages as potential major contributors to the kind of upheaval faced by people like Nicole.explained. "Supply chain disruptions can affect regions differently, such as labor shortages can be more severe in different places, that sort of thing.
"I think it's notable that our experts agreed that the economy appears to be stable despite what's going on," Matherne noted.
