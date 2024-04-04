CEOs Fear Their Companies Won't Survive a Decade, Survey Shows

In a global survey, 45% of CEOs said they don’t think their companies would survive more than a decade on their current path. There has never been a more difficult time to be a CEO — the urgency for bold and transformative leadership echoes louder than ever. In an environment where the stakes are high and the competitive landscape is rapidly evolving, complacency is a risk few can afford.

In PwC’s 27th Annual Global CEO Survey, 45% of CEOs said they do not believe their companies would survive more than a decade if they remain on their current path. This means that a large number of companies are possibly at risk of being lapped by competitors or disruptors. CEOs need to better understand whether their strategy is bold enough to position them for future growth. This article covers four actions that CEOs should be taking now. Business model reinvention demands courage, but with the right team willing to make bold moves, you can propel your company to new and unimagined heights

