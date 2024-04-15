CEOs Exploring Ways to Prevent Employee Burnout, Says KPMG Report

A new report from KPMG, a professional services organization, indicates that CEOs are exploring ways to keep their employees from experiencing burnout. In fact, a full 30% say they are considering schedule shifts , such as shortening the workweek from five days to four or four-and-a-half days.

“We are all working to figure out what is optimal, and we will continue to experiment and pivot,” Paul Knopp, chair and CEO of KPMG US, told CNN. Some studies and early adopters have indicated positive results from moving to this model; a recent trial of 2,900 workers found that the four-day workweek increased job satisfaction, reduced employee stress, improved work-life balance, and showed an uptick in product quality and customer service. In fact, 92% of the 61 U.K. companies in the study decided to continue with the four-day workweek experiment even after it ended.

Ceos Employee Burnout KPMG Report Schedule Shifts Workweek Challenges Opportunities Mental Health

