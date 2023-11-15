Centuries-old Earthquakes Still Causing Aftershocks in the U.S.

Aftershocks from centuries-old earthquakes may still be occurring in the central and eastern United States, according to a new study. These aftershocks, which can continue for days to years after the original earthquake, are part of the fault's readjustment process. While smaller in magnitude, they can still cause damage and hinder recovery efforts.

