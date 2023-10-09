Centrist Republicans float reinstating McCarthy as speaker following Israel attacks

Some Republicans are considering a move to reinstate Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as top leader of the House as the chamber finds itself without a speaker during a war involving one of the country's strongest allies.

Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist group, attacked Israel early Saturday. At least 700 Israelis and 400 Palestinians have been killed after Israel launched a counterattack against Gaza. President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have told Israeli leaders that the United States stands behind Israel and will offer additional aid over the coming days.

"Israel attacks have moderates holding out for the one person who can truly unite us: Kevin McCarthy," a House GOP lawmaker said. McCarthy was ousted by the votes of eight Republicans and all House Democrats thanks to a rule change McCarthy agreed to when he was elected speaker. The rule allowed one person, either a Republican or Democrat, to bring a motion to vacate the speaker. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took advantage of the rule and pushed McCarthy out, setting up Rep.

Reinstating McCarthy would be a difficult task, given the support Jordan and Scalise have received. McCarthy, for his part, is"aware and grateful" for the efforts to reinstate him, but he's not engaging at this point, the House GOP lawmaker said.

However, some Republicans are optimistic that it could be done, given the severity of the attack in Israel. They believe the urgency surrounding the attacks could pressure the eight House Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy to switch their stance.

"A short window is all we need in the House to reinstate Kevin McCarthy and change the rule," Rep. John Duarte (R-CA) said.

