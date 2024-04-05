Centrist Group No Labels Declines to Endorse Candidates in 2024 Presidential Election

Against Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election , the centrist group No Labels announced that they will not be endorsing any candidate. Despite being unable to field a satisfactory candidate, No Labels said that Americans remain open to an independent presidential run and hungry for unifying national leadership .

