Centrist Group No Labels Abandons Plans for Third-Party Presidential Ticket

Centrist group No Labels announced on Thursday that it was abandoning its plans to create a third-party presidential ticket in the 2024 election after it was unable to attract candidates to be on it. The group had raised millions to get access to ballots in states across the U.S. in the upcoming November election as it tried to capitalize on presumptive nominees, Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump , that are locked into a rematch of the 2020 election.

Public opinion polling has found that voters in both parties do not want Trump and Biden at the top of the ticket in November and expressed interest in voting for a third party or independent candidate. Despite interest in voters for something new, the group was unable to find someone to appear on their ticket

