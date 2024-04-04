Centrist Group No Labels Abandons Effort for Third-Party 'Unity' Ticket in 2024 Presidential Race

No Labels , the centrist political group , has announced that it is abandoning its effort to draft a third-party 'unity' ticket for the 2024 presidential race . The group stated that they would only pursue a ticket if they could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House , but no such candidates emerged.

No Labels expressed concerns about the division and strife in the country and stated that they will continue to champion the values and interests of America's commonsense majority

