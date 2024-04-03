Central Pennsylvania Schools Prepare for Solar Eclipse

Soon approaching, schools across central Pennsylvania are preparing for the learning experience of a lifetime. Officials with Central York School District purchased thousands of special solar eclipse sunglasses for their elementary school students. The eclipse, which is expected to start around 2:05 p.m. on Monday, will occur while elementary students are still in class.

Matthew Miller, the principal at Roundtown Elementary School in Manchester Township, said the school is capitalizing on a unique science lesson in real-time. 'You can have flashlights and Styrofoam balls in front of other objects to simulate the experience,' said Miller. 'But this is going to be one of those times where everybody is like, ‘Whoa, this is happening, here it is.’' Several dozen school districts across Central Pennsylvania will be holding early dismissals for their students because of the solar eclipse timing with regular dismissal times

