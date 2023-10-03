Central Park’s Dreamland Fashion Week bash breaks Guinness World RecordThe Central Park Conservancy determined that the damage required the “immediate closure of the lawn” so the grass could be re-seeded, she wrote in a letter to Mayor Eric Adams on Monday.

The Central Park Conservancy determined that the damage required the “immediate closure of the lawn” so the grass could be re-seeded, she wrote in a letter to Mayor Eric Adams on Monday. “I have never been a fan of the Global Citizen Festival because so little, if any, of the grants are allocated to non-profits in New York City.”A chunk of the Great Lawn in Central Park was so badly damaged during last month’s Global Citizen Festival that the beloved green space had to close for the season earlier than anticipated.The councilwoman noted the festival rakes in $2 million for the city’s general fund and suggested the event be held at an arena or stadium instead of Central Park.

The Great Lawn closes to the public yearly for maintenance from November to April, city Parks and Recreation officials pointed out.for the past 11 years and is a free, single-day event. The organization has contributed more than $40 billion in its fight to end extreme poverty.

Read more:

nypost »

Central Park's iconic Great Lawn closed until spring due to storm, Global Citizen Festival damageCentral Park's iconic Great Lawn is closed for maintenance until April. Officials say it is because it got destroyed during the recent Global Citizen Festival, which went ahead despite torrential rain.

Central Park's iconic Great Lawn closed until next yearCentral Park​'s iconic Great Lawn will be closed until at least next year following damage from last week's flooding and Global Citizen Festival​, which went ahead despite torrential rain. CBS New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Central Park's Great Lawn closed for months to fix damage from Global Citizen FestivalOne of the Manhattan park’s most popular spots for visitors will be off-limits for months to come due to damage stemming from a recent music festival.

Central Park’s Great Lawn Is Closed Until April After Concert DamageThe Global Citizen Festival drew around 30,000 concertgoers to the rain-drenched park, causing extensive damage to one of its most famous areas, officials said.

Central Park's Great Lawn closed for fall due extensive damageTwelve acres of the public green space could remain unavailable to New Yorkers until at least April 2024.

Cental Park's Great Lawn closed for Fall after extensive damage from Global Citizen FestivalThe Central Park Conservancy determined the extent of the damage from the Global Citizen Festival required re-seeding and promoted an immediate closure of the lawn.

Central Park’s Dreamland Fashion Week bash breaks Guinness World Record

Massive public fashion show aims to set world record in Central ParkThe immediate closure prompted New York City Councilwoman Gale Brewer to call for the annual festival’s relocation after heavy rain, foot traffic and machinery used for staging “destroyed one-third” of the park’s 55-acre Great Lawn.

The Central Park Conservancy determined that the damage required the “immediate closure of the lawn” so the grass could be re-seeded, she wrote in a letter to Mayor Eric Adams on Monday.

“As a result, 12 acres of public greenspace will be unavailable to New Yorkers until April 2024 or later, all to accommodate a one-day event,” Brewer wrote.

“I have never been a fan of the Global Citizen Festival because so little, if any, of the grants are allocated to non-profits in New York City.”A chunk of the Great Lawn in Central Park was so badly damaged during last month’s Global Citizen Festival that the beloved green space had to close for the season earlier than anticipated.The councilwoman noted the festival rakes in $2 million for the city’s general fund and suggested the event be held at an arena or stadium instead of Central Park.

The Central Park Conservancy, which manages greenspace, said it was “very disappointed that the iconic Great Lawn is now closed and unavailable for New Yorkers to enjoy this fall” in a statement.The immediate closure prompted New York City Councilwoman Gale Brewer to call for the annual festival’s relocation after heavy rain, foot traffic and machinery used for staging “destroyed one-third” of the park’s 55-acre Great Lawn.The entire lawn is off limits, the spokesperson told The Post.

The Great Lawn closes to the public yearly for maintenance from November to April, city Parks and Recreation officials pointed out.for the past 11 years and is a free, single-day event. The organization has contributed more than $40 billion in its fight to end extreme poverty.

Organizers work with various city agencies every year and they are “incredibly grateful to call New York City and Central Park home of our movement,” a spokesperson said, adding that they worked closer with those agencies and the Conservancy due to the rain.

“Ultimately, the City of New York, the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Central Park Conservancy determined that this year’s festival should go ahead,” the Global Citizen spokesperson said and confirmed it would cover any costs tied to the damage.The Central Park Conservancy determined that the damage required the “immediate closure of the lawn” so the grass could be re-seeded, she wrote in a letter to Mayor Eric Adams on Monday.Organizers followed permitting protocols and are responsible for covering the expected repair costs, the Parks and Recreation Department said.

“While we share New Yorkers’ frustration, we have had a positive relationship with the Global Citizen Festival producers and are confident any damages will be remedied expeditiously,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The viral Home Depot 12-foot skeleton is already in stock for Halloween 2023

Fall fitness find: Save $150 on the SNODE water rowing machine this week on Amazon

The 6 best infrared sauna blankets of 2023, plus benefits and expert tips

40 hot and popular holiday toys to shop for in 2023, per trend experts — from"Barbie" to Bluey

Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker in historic vote as Republicans join united Dems

Taco Bell employee hospitalized after being shot by customer over 'incorrect amount of change': copsTaylor Swift sends Travis Kelce a playful warning with Shania Twain tee

Joshua Jackson was ‘caught off guard’ by Jodie Turner-Smith divorce: report

Savannah Chrisley reveals dad Todd is teaching a financial class in prison: ‘How ironic’

Dolphins 'licking their chops' with vulnerable Giants next on the schedule

A chunk of the Great Lawn in Central Park was so badly damaged during last month's Global Citizen Festival that the beloved green space had to close for the season earlier than anticipated.The immediate closure prompted New York City Councilwoman Gale Brewer to call for the annual festival's relocation after heavy rain, foot traffic and machinery used for staging"destroyed one-third" of the park's 55-acre Great Lawn.The Central Park Conservancy determined that the damage required the"immediate closure of the lawn" so the grass could be re-seeded, she wrote in a letter to Mayor Eric Adams on Monday.