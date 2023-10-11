Central Bank of Nigeria: eNaira no threat to financial stability

Nigeria's central bank issued a press release in response to “news items on some media platforms,” suggesting that the eNaira threatens Nigeria’s financial stability.The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had to publicly insist that their project, one of the world’s first operating central bank digital currencies (CBDC), doesn’t threaten the country's financial stability.out on Oct.

In this report, CBN experts highlight the gradual rise of eNaira adoption, marked by 0.2% share if compared to Nigerian banks’ liquidity. They also admit the simple fact that the funds held by citizens in the eNaira wallets can’t be used by commercial banks.

“The eNaira structure continues to evolve and undergo modifications targeted at improving the user experience across all interfaces. We encourage Nigerians to embrace the technology for, amongst other things, greater financial inclusion.”in the world. headtopics.com

