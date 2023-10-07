The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.CONWAY, Ark.

The Bears (4-2) trailed 30-6 heading into the final quarter before McElvain threw TD passes to Myles Butler and Jarrod Barnes to begin the Bears’ 32-point final quarter. DC Pippin kicked a field goal with 4:20 to go for SEMO (1-4) to make it 33-18.

But 19 seconds later, Christian Richmond snagged a pass at midfield on his way to a 73-yard score to get the Bears within 33-25 with four minutes left and they regained possession at their own 35 with 2:15 to go. headtopics.com

A three-and-out gave the ball back to the Bears with 1:18 left and they drove down the field. A SEMO pass interference penalty in the end zone followed by a Central Arkansas false start left the ball at the Redhawks 9-yard line and that’s where James scored from for the lead with 19 seconds remaining.

McElvain was 31-of-44 passing for 397 yards and the four touchdowns with one interception. Butler had 117 yards receiving on seven catches. SEMO’s Paxton DeLaurent was 25-of-46 for 262 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception. Geno Hess ran for 122 yards on 17 carries. headtopics.com

Leading 17-6 at halftime, the Redhawks added DeLaurent’s 1-yard TD run then Hess’ 19-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter to lead by 24 points.

