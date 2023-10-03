The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Key innovations such as encouraging most participants to fill out the census questionnaire online and permitting the use of administrative records from government agencies including the IRS and the Social Security Administration when households hadn’t responded allowed the statistical agency to conduct the census ''amidst an unceasing array of challenges,” an independent evaluation...

The once-a-decade head count determines how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets and aids in the distribution of $2.8 trillion in annual spending by the federal government.

“The overriding, signature achievement of the 2020 Census is that there was a 2020 Census at all,” the report said. headtopics.com

Other concerns identified by the panel included the widening gap from 2010 to 2020 in the overcounting of non-Hispanic white and Asian residents, and the undercounting of Black and Hispanic residents and American Indians and Alaska Natives on reservations. The gap could cause the undercounted communities to miss out on their fair share of funding and political representation, the report said.

The panel also found an excess reporting of people’s ages ending in “0” or “5,” something known as “age heaping.” The growth in age heaping in 2020 was likely from census takers interviewing neighbors or landlords, if they couldn’t reach members of a household. Age heaping usually reflects an age being misreported and raises red flags about data quality.

Read more:

AP »

Supreme Court won’t review attorney sanctions in 2020 election challenge caseThe Supreme Court declined Monday to review a lower court’s sanctioning of lawyers who sued Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook and several swing state officials to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

Small Spacecraft Activities Around the Agency Archive - August 2020Back to Around the Agency

19 infants died in Snohomish County from 2020-22 due to unsafe sleepSnohomish county's child death review team found that many were preventable as most died from either suffocation or accidental strangulation.

Utilities stocks suffer worst day since 2020 as Treasury yields resume climbThe S&P 500 utilities sector falls to its lowest since June 2020 as Treasury yields resume their climb.

This couple dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Halloween — in 2020“I don’t know any world in which Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce would be in the same room together.”