Cenk Uygur Considers Voting for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Criticizes Biden for Being Anti-Democracy

During a recent episode of political web show 'The Young Turks,' co-host Cenk Uygur admitted that he is considering voting for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , slamming President Biden and the Democratic Party for being anti-democracy. Prior to his announcement, Uygur discussed why he agreed with the candidate’s recent headline-grabbing claims insisting that it could be argued that Biden is a 'much worse' threat to democracy than former President Trump.
Kennedy claimed that the Biden administration is 'worse' than Trump because it has pushed social media companies to censor certain opinions, especially during the pandemic, among other reasons. Uygur supported this notion, though he claimed Biden and the DNC were anti-Democratic for reasons different than Kennedy gave, saying that Biden and his party members 'love to rig' elections
