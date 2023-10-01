Celtics to acquire Jrue Holiday in latest blockbuster deal following Damian Lillard trade: reports

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday moves the ball down the court against the Heat in Miami during the first-round playoff series game, April 22, 2023.ESPN first reported the deal.

The Celtics receive a major boost in perimeter defense in Holiday. The team dealt another top defensive player in Marcus Smart earlier in the year in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. Holiday will likely be seen as one of the stars alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Robert Williams III of the Celtics pushes off Cody Zeller of the Miami Heat during the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 25, 2023, in Boston.Holiday is a five-time All-Defensive Team player. He also averaged 19.3 points and 5.3 rebounds last season in Milwaukee. He earned an All-Star nod for only the second time in his career.

In all, Portland has turned Lillard Brogdon, Williams, Deandre Ayton and Toumani Camara. Portland also enters the season with high expectations for No. 2 overall pick Scoot Henderson.

Jrue Holiday of the Bucks is defended by Gabe Vincent of the Miami Heat during the Eastern Conference playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Celtics won the Atlantic Division for the second straight time last season. They finished 57-25 but lost in the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston will hope to win the championship for the first time since 2008.