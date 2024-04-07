Celestial Event: Solar Eclipse Viewing at Lambermont Estate

Join in for an unforgettable celestial event at Lambermont Estate , where families are invited to witness the SOLAR ECLIPSE in style. Spread out your lawn blankets and stake your claim on our lush, green lawn, it's first come, first served, be sure to arrive early! Indulge your taste buds with our pre-ordered lunch and snack options for both children and adults.

Fuel your eclipse adventure! So, mark your calendars, gather your crew, and get ready for a day of excitement, laughter, and cosmic wonder at Lambermont Estate! Lawn open 11AM.

