Seemed almost impossible, especially while traveling where food options often feel limited. However, my reservations took a back seat when I received an invitation to experience celebrity vegan Chef Lauren Von Der Pool, a distinguished Le Cordon Bleu graduate, stands at the forefront of the culinary world with an impressive background.

Having collaborated with notable chefs like Marcus Samuelsson and Wolfgang Puck, Chef Von Der Pool has left her mark on prestigious events, including The Oscars, The Grammys, BET Honors, and even thein 2022. Her career's pinnacle came in 2009 when Former First Lady Michelle Obama invited her to contribute to the obesity prevention campaign"Let’s Move." Knowing Chef Von Der Pool's accomplished history, coupled with her identity as a Black woman, eased my reservations about vegan dining at Jade Mountain.became the backdrop for a vegan exploration that changed my mind about veganism foreve





