Celebrity Stylist Kate Young Debuts Quiet Luxury Capsule With Splendid

Young, who doesn’t have a design background, has spent more than a decade consulting and styling runway shows. Her clients have included Dakota Johnson, Selena Gomez, Michelle Williams, Rachel Weisz, Sienna Miller, Nina Dobrev and Sophie Turner.
Young has previously designed an evening collection with Target, opticals with Tura, and jewelry with Monica Vinader. Young explained that she started the collaboration with Splendid over Zoom and did all the actual design in New York City. “Splendid’s design team is so great, and I was super impressed with their knowledge and facility in realizing my ideas,” said Young.
Young noted that the collection is multigenerational and geared toward Splendid’s existing customer, her own personal taste and what she wants for her clients. “I wanted to make clothes that people would really want to wear every day — chic, easy pieces that all work together and simplify the process of feeling put together and comfortable simultaneously,” she said.
When asked how she describes her aesthetic, Young said, “I would best say edgy, classic, good clothes.” She expect the bestsellers will be the coats and the Ts. “I think the coats are so beautiful and a really great value. The Ts are also so flattering and your bra does not totally show through — they look so good with everything,” said Young.
The Kate Young x Splendid collection consists of 24 apparel styles, with prices ranging from $48 to $448. It will be available on Splendid.com and Splendid stores. Select pieces will also be available at Neiman Marcus online and in-store.
