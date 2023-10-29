Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements Already Making Headlines in 2023

If there’s one thing we love every year, it’s definitely celebrity pregnancy announcements! Year after year, we look forward to news of famous figures having babies, whether it’s their first, fifth, or — if you’re— 13th. There’s just something so undeniably exciting about celebrity pregnancies, from the pure joy of a baby being born to being invited to join the pregnancy journey through social media. We love every bit of it.

Just a few days into 2023, celebs including Brody Jenner and Ireland Baldwin have already announced their respective pregnancies, and we have no doubt that the year will be filled with many more announcements of celebrity babies on the way.announced on Instagram that they’re expecting their fourth child together. They said, “Thank God we love adventures 😍😍😍 Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro! 🎉 📸: @aarongatewoodx.”David Guetta and his girlfriend Jessica Ledon announced their pregnancy at the Latin Grammy Awards in November 2023. The couple walked the red carpet together, with Ledon debuting her baby bump in an olive green floor-length gow





Exciting Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements for 2022A few of 2022’s most exciting pregnancy announcements included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend bringing the world to tears with the news of their rainbow baby, Keke Palmer surprising everyone by debuting her baby bump while hosting an episode of, and Hilary Swank announcing she’s due with twins. All of these celebrity babies are to arrive in 2023, and we of course expect many more to be announced and make their way earthside as the year goes on!

Celebrity Moms Who Were Honest About Miscarriage & Pregnancy Loss — Because It MattersYes, we do need to talk about it.

