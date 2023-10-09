Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 15-21

Kim Kardashian attends the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection presented Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Vianney Le Caer)John Mayer performs on day two of Sound on Sound Music Festival on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)Rapper Snoop Dogg performs during a concert at Lanxess Arena, Thursday, Sept.

Oct. 15: Singer Barry McGuire is 88. Actor Linda Lavin (“Alice”) is 86. Drummer Don Stevenson of Moby Grape is 81. Actor Victor Banerjee (“A Passage To India”) is 77. Musician Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters is 77. Singer Tito Jackson is 70. Actor Larry Miller (“The Nutty Professor”) is 70. Actor Jere Burns (“Good Morning, Miami,” ″Dear John”) is 69. TV chef Emeril Lagasse is 64.

Oct. 16: Actor Barry Corbin (“Yellowstone,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 83. Bassist C.F. Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 80. Actor Suzanne Somers is 77. Guitarist Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is 76. Producer-director David Zucker is 76. Actor Martha Smith (“Animal House,” ″Scarecrow and Mrs. King”) is 71. Actor Andy Kindler (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 67. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 65. headtopics.com

Oct. 17: Singer Gary Puckett of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap is 81. Actor Michael McKean is 76. Actor George Wendt is 75. Singer-comedian Bill Hudson of The Hudson Brothers is 74. Country singer Alan Jackson is 65. Actor Grant Shaud (“Murphy Brown”) is 63. Animator Mike Judge (“King of the Hill,” ″Beavis and Butthead”) is 61. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 55.

Oct. 18: Singer Russ Giguere of The Association is 80. Actor Joe Morton is 76. Actor Pam Dawber is 73. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 70. Director David Twohy (“Riddick” movies) is 68. Actor Jon Lindstrom (“General Hospital”) is 66. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 63. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is 62. Actor Vincent Spano is 61. Bassist Tim Cross (Sponge) is 57. Singer Nonchalant is 56. headtopics.com

