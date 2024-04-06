Celebrities to Play in 2024 'Celebrity Slam Jam' at GCU Arena

Celebs are hitting the court at GCU Arena for the 2024 'Celebrity Slam Jam'! Here's who is playing. Celebrity lifestyle brand, Celebrity Sweat, is putting on a special celebrity all-star game at GCU Arena on April 5. Here are the athletes and celebrities playing.PHOENIX — Final Four events are taking place all over the Valley this weekend with the Final Four in town, including over at GCU Arena in Phoenix .

Athletes and celebrities will take to the court at the home of the 'Lopes for the 2024More than 20 athletes and celebrities will be taking part in the game. There will be two teams, one led by Suns Ring of Honor memberThe game will be broadcast in Arizona on 12News, on American military bases in 168 countries via the Armed Forces Network and it will be streamed on theThe city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyote

Celebrities All-Star Game GCU Arena Final Four Athletes Broadcast Streaming Phoenix

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



12News / 🏆 586. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Saturday Was the 2024 Celebrity Goat Milking Contest Day at HoustonRodeoMedia members and other celebrities gathered for the annual Celebrity Goat Milking Contest at RodeoHouston.

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

The 68-team field for the 2024 NCAA Tournament has been revealed! Here's where and when GCU and Arizona will playGCU is headed back to the NCAA Tournament, this time as a No. 12 seed and 12News was the only local TV station with GCU when they learned where they're playing.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

‘Hail Mary’ plan sought to pair Caps, Wizards arena with Fairfax casinoThe idea has been flatly rejected by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and the teams’ owner, who still hope their plan for a Potomac Yard arena will overcome setbacks.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Top Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) GamesI write about esports, competitive games and the creator economy. I’ve been covering esports for over 10 years writing for many top publications and have provided consultancy services for some international brands entering the industry.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

With downtowns drying up, San Antonio owes more than empty promises about an NBA arenaEditor's Note: Cityscrapes is a column of opinion and analysis.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

Xuirin Finance ($XUIRIN) Dives Into the Crypto Arena, Challenges Polygon (MATIC)Xuirin Finance ($XUIRIN) Dives Into the Crypto Arena, Challenges Polygon (MATIC)

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »