Celebration of Album Release by Rosenblum and the Nebula Project

Celebrates the release of his most recent album, 'A Thousand Pebbles,' together with his sextet, the Nebula Project . The internationally-touring multi-instrumentalist has been described as 'mature beyond his years,' (Sea of Tranquility), an 'impressive talent' (All About Jazz ), who 'caresses with the reverence it merits' (Downbeat Magazine).

Drawing from an eclectic repertoire which includes selections from the jazz and popular music traditions, as well as global music influences from South America, Eastern Europe, Ireland and the Caribbean, Rosenblum combines his modern, melodic sensibility with his broad knowledge of a variety of musical lineages from the past one hundred years. Since the release of his debut trio album, 'Instead' (4 stars, Downbeat), Rosenblum has toured with his trio and sextet throughout the United States, including multiple extensive tours of the Northeast, Midwest, South and West Coast, and internationally in Canada, Europe and Japan

