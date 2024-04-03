Celebrate National Burrito Day with Deals and Freebies

National Burrito Day is coming up on Thursday, April 4, and several national retailers are offering customers deals and freebies. Chipotle is giving away codes for buy one, get one free burritos. Qdoba is offering a free burrito with the purchase of an entrée and a drink.

Baja Fresh is offering buy-one, get-one free burritos from April 1 through April 4.

Celebrate National Burrito Day with Deals and FreebiesMany restaurants are offering deals, discounts, and freebies on National Burrito Day, which falls on April 4. Customers can get free burritos or coupons for future free ones by using specific codes or signing up for loyalty programs.

National Burrito Day 2024: Deals From Chipotle, Moe's, Qdoba and More

Chipotle Launches Word Game for National Burrito DayChipotle is launching a word game ahead of National Burrito Day, offering burrito lovers the chance to win free burritos for a year. The game, called The Burrito Vault, challenges players to guess two potential Chipotle order combinations ingredient by ingredient.

National Burrito Day: Miguel's Jr. Offers Discounts and Online GameMiguel's Jr. will be discounting its Bean and Cheese Burritos or Bean, Rice and Cheese Burritos on April 4, 2024. The Newport Beach-based chain is offering an online game called Burrito Vault where players can win free burritos for a year and buy-one-get-one offers.

14 National Burrito Day deals to fill your pocket with savingsOn Thursday, April 4, the world will pay homage to the beloved Mexican wrap on National Burrito Day, and many restaurants are cooking up deals, discounts and…

National Burrito Day 2024 freebies from Chipotle, Qdoba and moreApril 4 is National Burrito Day, and several chains are celebrating by offering free burrito deals to customers.

