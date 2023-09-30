Get ready to celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Hemisfair in San Antonio this October. There will be live music, dozens of altars honoring local families and loved ones who have passed on, workshops and a vendor market. A dance, drum and puppet procession will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 29.

An official entertainment lineup for Muertos Fest has not yet been released.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Civic Park at Hemisfair opens in San Antonio“This day ... will change the landscape of San Antonio for years to come for generations,” Hemisfair official tells the crowd.

PHOTOS: Jazz'SAlive at the brand new Civic Park at Hemisfair40th Annual Jazz'SAlive (SBG Photo/Jose Banuelos)

San Sebastián Native Jaione Camborda’s ‘The Rye Horn’ Wins Top Prize At San SebastianSan Sebastián Native Jaione Camborda's 'The Rye Horn' Wins Top Prize At San Sebastian

Detectives publican los bocetos de los sospechosos implicados en el asesinato de la fronteraUn migrante murió y otro resultó herido durante un tiroteo el 28 de julio al este del puerto de entrada de Otay Mesa

Hamlin podría reaparecer con los Bills ante la ausencia de Poyer contra los DolphinsEl safety titular de los Bills Jordan Poyer quedó descartado del partido del domingo ante los Dolphins de Miami, lo que podría abrir la puerta para que Damar Hamlin aparezca en su primer juego de temporada regular desde que sufrió un paro cardiaco durante un encuentro en enero pasado.

Dodgers Score: Live Game Updates vs San Francisco Giants on September 29Live in game updates for your Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the San Francisco Giants.